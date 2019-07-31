Augusta County says Trails at Mill Place sees visitors often

Since opening in October, Augusta County Parks and Recreation says they've had good feedback about the Trails at Mill Place.

Augusta County says they often hear of people coming to use the trails and fishing pond. | Credit: WHSV

Nick Grow, project manager, said they hear about people using the trails and fishing in the pond regularly. Grow said they don't have an exact number for how many people use the trails, but they're looking at installing a trail counter to get an accurate estimate.

Grow said the trails are one of the only walking trail systems in Verona, and they're helping with Parks and Recreation's goal of getting people out and moving in the area.

"We wanted to provide that when the opportunity came up, because it is a need and we realize that," Grow said. "There's a big lack of trails in Augusta County, and I think everybody knows that, but this is one step toward fixing that need here in Verona."

The trail also recently won an award from the Virginia Association of Counties for being a good example of an innovative and collaborative project.

Grow said different government departments worked together on the project, which meshes walking trails and stormwater management.

Grow said they may expand and add more trails down the line, but that depends on how the rest of Mill Place Commerce Park is developed.