County wants input from residents for solar comprehensive plan update

Later this week, people in Augusta County will have the chance to share their opinions on solar power in the county as the board of supervisors continues working to update the comprehensive plan.

The board of supervisors discussed ways to include solar in the comprehensive plan. | Credit: WHSV

Earlier this year, the board denied a special use permit to put a solar project in the Stuarts Draft area and cited the comprehensive plan. Currently, the plan does not address solar.

Leslie Tate, senior planner, said it's important to gather public input for those changes. The survey will ask people their thoughts on solar and other renewable energy resources.

"Mainly trying to get at what people think, or where people think these projects should be located and what considerations should be given when you're citing them," Tate said. "So for an example, should there be a maximum size for a single project."

Tate said there will also be a steering committee that will help look over the results of the survey and make recommendations.

"The various ranges of individuals and opinions and ideas on the committee will be shared and trying to kind of meld all that together in some recommendations we can take to the board."

Tate said it is important for as many people to fill out the survey as possible. There will be paper copies, as well as an online link.

We'll update the story with the link when it opens Thursday.