Valley couple creates yard signs to celebrate the Class of 2020

A couple in Highland County is hoping to help spread some positivity by creating yard signs for high school seniors graduating this year.

Cane and Lauren Sampson own CL Photoz and throughout this past school year, they have worked with many students by taking their senior photos.

Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam announced schools across the Commonwealth will be closed for the remainder of the school year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Cane said he knew many seniors that they had worked with had to be disappointed in the announcement.

"Some seniors already had their tuxes and dresses picked up," Cane said. "Some were preparing speeches and getting ready to walk across that stage, so we want to do something that will bring a smile to their face."

Cane and his wife have been driving around the Shenandoah Valley to homes of seniors they took photos for and dropping off a printed yard sign with their photo for free.

"This is for every senior we had in 2019 through 2020," Cane said. "We consider our clients family, so we just want to show them that we're in this together and that we care about their accomplishment."

Chloe Hise, a senior at Wilson Memorial High School, received her sign Wednesday afternoon and said even though she couldn't live out her senior year, this helps in making the best of it.

"Little things like this do help," Chloe said. " Even though we don't get actual graduation, this helps show we did do those 12 years of school and get some appreciation for it."

Cane said this is the first time they've ever created yard signs and he hopes to keep creating more. He said they are open to print off a sign for your graduating senior even if they didn't take their photo.

He said you can even use a cell photo photo and submit it through email to clphtoz3@gmail.com or click here for more information.

If you did not take photos with them before, the yard sign will cost you depending on where you live, but they will deliver throughout the entire Valley.

Cane said he would just like to continue celebrating the Class of 2020.