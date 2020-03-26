Couple disappointed after having to postpone wedding in the Valley

Couples across the country have had to put weddings on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the same holds true for a couple set to get married in the Shenandoah Valley this weekend.

Braelyn Starkey and her fiance were supposed to get married in the Shenandoah Valley on Saturday, March 28, but have had to postpone it due to the virus.

"We have wedding favors with the date on them, our guest book has the date on it, and in my mind, that was our date. This was the date we were going to get married, so like, I really didn't want to change that," said Starkey.

The couple got engaged in June, and planned on a spring wedding because Starkey will begin school in August. She said it has been difficult to wrap her head around postponing their big day.

"It's still really upsetting, because like even two weeks ago, we were finishing up final things and now, everything's ready and it's not happening," said Starkey.

She said the couple chose to get married in the Valley because it is half-way for both of their families to travel. She said she waited until a week before the wedding to make the call, after guests started to cancel as travel restrictions and social distancing orders began in many places.

"It's just kind of like, well, these are people I pictured being at my wedding. They have to be there or it's not going to be as special as it needed to be," said Starkey.

All hope is not lost on the couple. They will legally get married on their original date and will have a ceremony and reception to get everyone back together in July.

"It's kind of like refreshing, because we do have a couple of months to relax a little bit, because these last couple months have been like going, going, planning," she said.