Couple in Bridgewater gets married virtually

In a park in Bridgewater a face from an iPad exclaims: "You may kiss the bride!"

Logan and Jamie Armentrout got married earlier this month, virtually.

It was a change of wedding plans for Logan and Jamie Armentrout. They were married virtually, with the minister calling over Facetime on an iPad.

"He said he could do the wedding in person and that we could do it over a tablet," Jamie said. "So made a stand out of a tripod."

"And a piece of plywood and some tie racks," Logan added.

"And that held our preacher up for us," Jamie said.

The couple said they had their wedding planned for six months and still plan to have a celebration at a later point.