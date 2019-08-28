Couple raises money for a CuddleCot in son's honor

A couple in Rockingham County is using their heartbreaking loss to help others in the community.

A couple in Rockingham County is raising money for a CuddleCot after their son was still born | Photo: WHSV

Todd Campbell and Jackie Hutchens's son, Gideon, was stillborn on February 20, 2019.

"When your baby is the one in one hundred, you realize how many other families are affected," said Hutchens.

Throughout Hutchens's 36 hours of labor – in which she already knew they had lot baby Gideon – someone told her about a CuddleCot. The CuddleCot is used in hospitals all around the world. It is a cooling device that extends the time bereaved parents have to spend with their babies.

The device is manufactured by a company called Flexmort in the UK and is rarely found in hospitals around the United States.

Specifically, Sentara RMH does not have a CuddleCot to offer bereaved families.

"Within a three-day period, we went from expecting him to come to mourning his death," said Campbell. "We just had such a short, short period of time with him."

A CuddleCot could have given the family up to 96 hours with Gideon; instead, they had six.

"We were able to dress him and family came in to say their goodbyes," said Hutchens as she held the outfit Gideon wore for those few hours.

The couple said as they left the hospital without their son, they knew that they wanted to do something to make sure his legacy lived on. Hutchens did some research on the CuddleCot and eventually decided to work with Ashlie's Embrace.

Ashlie's Embrace is a non-profit that works with families to help raise funds to donate CuddleCots to local hospitals. They've helped place 48 of the devices in hospitals in just the last few years.

They kicked off their fundraising effort on August 20, 2019, which marked six months since Gideon's passing.

"I want to get started now. I want to do something now," said Hutchens.

So far, the couple has raised close to 40% of the funds for the CuddleCot.

"That really means a lot to us to see that kind of response," said Hutchens.

The goal is to raise the full $2,500 as soon as they can to get the device into the hospital to help others.

"I think grief is a funny thing, you know, it hits you in waves, and something like this would just give... it would give parents a little bit more time. Maybe help them through just a little bit more," said Campbell.

They said once the money is raised for the CuddleCot, they will not stop doing good in Gideon's honor. Hutchens said she would like to raise enough money for a few CuddleCots, as well as other items that could help bereaved families.

"I wish I could lower the stillbirth rate, cure isoimmunization, and hug every bereaved parent, but I can’t do any of those things," she said in a Facebook post. "What I can do is this."

You can click here to access the family's fundraising page.

They are also doing a t-shirt fundraiser, as well as a PayPal pool if you would like to make an anonymous donation.

