Court hearing for former jail superintendent continued until May

A plea hearing for a former jail superintendent accused of having a prisoner work on his personal property was continued for about two months.

There was a plea hearing scheduled for former Middle River Regional Jail Superintendent Jack Lee on March 13, but in court on Friday, the hearing was continued to May 5.

The judge delayed the hearing to give Lee's defense team more time to look at available material in the case.

Following nearly a year and a half of investigation into Lee, he was indicted by a Staunton Grand Jury on Jan. 21.

The investigation began back on Nov. 20, 2018, following allegations that Lee had misused his authority as jail superintendent to have an inmate work around his Staunton home.

Commonwealth's Attorneys from Augusta County and Staunton requested help from federal authorities in the investigation, and federal agents assisted the probe led by Augusta County deputies.

Lee was fired from his superintendent position soon after the investigation began, though the Middle River Regional Jail Authority Board did not publicly provide a reason at the time, citing "board concerns regarding the administration of the facility."

According to previously released search warrants, as the probe went on, investigators gained access to Lee's jail-issued cell phone and iPad.

Court documents showed that David Campbell, an inmate of Middle River, was found to have been at Lee's house in Staunton working on projects at least 23 different times between November 2017 and May 2018.

Search warrants revealed that Lee told investigators the inmate worked for a contractor he had hired and Lee claimed he was not aware the man working in his house was an inmate.

According to the documents, the contractor Lee allegedly hired said that Lee asked him to fabricate invoices.

The documents also stated that the Middle River Regional Jail board described Lee's cooperation in the investigation as "untruthful and deceptive."

"The notion of public corruption is something that we take very seriously here in this county, so just whispers of it are upsetting," Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin said at the time. "Once you get to the level that has already been revealed here, it is already a potential problem."

At the conclusion of the investigation, Lee was charged on 34 misdemeanor counts related to violations for having Campbell work on his property, two felony counts of forging and uttering documents, and one felony count of false pretense.

Staunton police arrested Lee on Jan. 22.

He has since been released on bond. WHSV reached out to Lee on Jan. 23, who said that he was not able to talk about the charges against him at this time.

The jail serves Waynesboro, Staunton and Harrisonburg cities, and Augusta, Highland and Rockingham counties.

In May of 2019, Jeffery Newton was voted by the board as the jail's new superintendent.

