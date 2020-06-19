Court no longer pursuing charge against 61-year-old pastor

On Friday, the five people charged with a hate crime for allegedly threatening a black pastor in Edinburg appeared in court, including the alleged victim, Leon McCray, who had been charged for pulling a weapon on the people now charged with assaulting him.

McCray and his wife walk out of the Shenandoah County General District Courthouse.

At 9 a.m., dozens of people stood outside the Shenandoah County General District Court demanding justice for the pastor and military veteran.

"We're here mainly to show our public support for Pastor McCray and by extension to show our support for other folks of color in this county," Mark Pierce, a protester, said.

McCray was in court Friday morning because of a protective order that was filed against him on June 4 by Farrah Salyer, one of the five accused of attacking him.

Judge Amy Tisinger dismissed the protective order but McCray had still faced a brandishing charge which is a Class 1 misdemeanor in the state of Virginia.

On Tuesday, June 16, the Commonwealth's Attorney filed a motion to Nolle Prosqui the charge, but the defense attorney, Christopher Kowalczuk did not want the charge to be Nolle Prosqui, but rather dismissed with prejudice.

Kowalczuk said if the charge was to be Nolle Prosqui, McCray could still be charged later on within in this year.

An assistant to the Commonwealth's Attorney in the courtroom said dismissing the charge would mean the commonwealth would have completed the investigation in just 18 days and said it was unethical.

"Today is Juneteenth, this case should not be Nolle Prosqui," Kowalczuk said.

Judge Tisinger later approved the motion to no longer pursue the charges on McCray and told the pastor he would not have to appear in court in July.

McCray's attorney said he was displeased with the outcome and still wants the charges dismissed.

"It's not a dismissal, it's kind of a half-hearted effort, the Commonwealth could bring these charges back tomorrow or six months from now or even 12 months from now and again we oppose that because we didn't think it was the right thing to do," Kowalczuk said.

The five charged in this case—Amanda Salyers, Donny Salyers, Dennis Salyers, Farrah Salyers, and Christopher Sharp—had their cases continued until next month.

Protesters outside the court Friday morning created a GoFundMe page to help McCray out with legal expenses.

McCray said he called 911 on Monday, June 1, to report a group of people assaulting him on his property in Edinburg, but afterward, he had to draw his weapon to protect himself.

In an interview, McCray told WHSV it started when he noticed two people dragging an old fridge toward the dumpsters at the apartment building he owns in Edinburg.

He said he asked the two to leave the property and they "got irate" with him before leaving. But then they came back with three others, threatening him and "using all types of racial slurs," he said.

"Racial epithets, and the N-word, and your Black life, your M-F Black life don't make, it doesn't make a difference in this county, it doesn't make a difference to me, and we will kill you," McCray told WHSV.

According to McCray, they surrounded him and one man began head-butting him.

"One of the guys snatched his shirt off and circled behind me, that's when it got really bad," McCray said. leaving him at the point he felt he had no choice but to pull a handgun and call 911.

"It got to the point where this is really getting really, really bad," McCray said. "I couldn't leave, I couldn't do anything, and with the threats, I felt to save my life, I had to draw my gun."

But when deputies arrived, McCray says only one talked with him, didn't ask for his story, spoke with the white family who had attacked him, and then seized his weapon and arrested him in front of the people who had just been assaulting him.

Last Friday, the five people involved, Amanda Salyers, Donny Salyers, Dennis Salyers, Farrah Salyers, and Christopher Sharp, were arrested in Shenandoah County.