Court records: McDonald's shooting followed encounter between employee and suspect

A search warrant that led to the arrest of a man for shooting two McDonald's employees in Lynchburg indicates the suspect first spit at an employee, who responded by throwing a water bottle.

A search warrant obtained in Roanoke City Circuit Court details some of the events that allegedly led to the shooting January 3, 2020 at a McDonald's restaurant in the 2100 block of Wards Road in Lynchburg.

The warrant indicates Sherwin Overstreet, who lives in Roanoke, got into an argument with an employee at the restaurant drive-thru. He is then seen on video pulling up to the door of the business in a red Mazda SUV registered to his girlfriend.

Records and surveillance video indicate Overstreet walked into the restaurant and spat at a 16-year-old employee, who then threw a water bottle at Overstreet as Overstreet was turning to leave. Overstreet then shot the employee in the stomach area, returned to the car and sped off.

One other employee was also wounded. No information has been released on the victims' conditions since the initial search for Overstreet.

The car was found that weekend, and the search warrant was issued to look for firearms, ammunition, live or spent cartridges or bullets, blood, clothing, drugs, drug paraphernalia, receipts from McDonald's, McDonald's packaging material and trace evidence.

Overstreet surrendered and was arrested days later, and has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. M. Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.