Court records show Elkton Emergency Rescue Squad complaint led to investigation

Court records reveal new information about alleged embezzlement from the Elkton Emergency Rescue Squad. On Sept. 9, Pam Monger, of McGaheysville, was arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $74,000 from the rescue squad.

Court documents show Virginia State Police began investigating after a complaint from the rescue squad. According to records, investigators found 56 instances of embezzlement between April 2005 and November 2017.

Investigators said in the documents that Monger wrote checks to herself, and then reported the charges on the rescue squad ledger under other vendors.

The court records break down how much Monger allegedly embezzled from the rescue squad each year.

2005 - $1,219.36

2006 - $905.93

2011 - $736.11

2012 - $11,013.67

2013 - $12,929.98

2014 - $7,504.98

2015 - $16,840.89

2016 - $14,721.98

2017 - $8,972.69

The court documents show Monger lists her place of employment as the Harrisonburg Fire Department. WHSV reached out to the fire department about her current employment status, and they directed us to the city. The city declined to comment.

Monger is charged with nine felony counts of embezzlement. She's scheduled to appear before a judge on Sept. 23 at 9:00 a.m.