Court rules House gets access to Mueller grand jury details

(CNN) - An appeals court has granted the House access to secret grand jury material gathered in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and cited in the Mueller report.

In a two-to-one ruling Tuesday, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the access.

The Department of Justice can appeal the decision to the Supreme Court or again to the D.C.-based appeals court.

The House told the court it wanted the still-confidential Mueller findings and grand jury material, so it can investigate President Donald Trump for potential obstruction of justice related to the Russia investigation.

The House said during the Ukraine impeachment proceedings it could still consider impeaching Trump again because of his actions during the Mueller investigation.

