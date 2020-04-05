Craigsville teen shot in the hip, two men arrested

Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to Fordwick Trailer Park in Craigsville just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of someone being shot.

Deputies found a 14-year-old female with a gunshot would to her hip.

The victim was quickly transported from the scene and airlifted to UVA Medical Center where she remains.

Several individuals were attending a party in the 200 block of Lehigh

Rd. when an altercation broke out. A man allegedly discharged a handgun into the ground, as a warning shot, which resulted in the teen being struck.

The teen was driven away from the scene and taken to Fordwick where first responders located her.

The alleged shooter, Cody S. Ingram, 26 of Craigsville, was arrested without incident. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, a misdemeanor, and released on a summons.

Another man, David J. Clifton III, 38 of Craigsville, was arrested for public intoxication.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, please

contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333

or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.