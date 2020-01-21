Crash causes 800+ customers to be without power in Augusta County

More than 800 Dominion Energy customers are without power because of a vehicle accident in the Crimora and New Hope areas.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, a crash on Tuesday led to two poles being damaged. The agency said customers will remain without power until the poles are replaced.

Dominion Energy crews are on the scene. For updates from Dominion Energy, click here to view the outage map.

According to Dominion Energy, an estimated time of restoration could be as late as 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.

