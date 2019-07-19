Crashes cause extreme Friday afternoon backup on I-81 through Staunton

UPDATE (3:12 p.m.):

All lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened in Staunton after a series of crashes Friday afternoon that caused 8 miles of delays.

While the delays are still slowly clearing, the southbound right shoulder remains closed at mile marker 219.5 as crews continue to work to clear the scene.

UPDATE (2:53 p.m. July 19):

First responders have cleared the scene of a second crash that caused backups to stretch even farther along Interstate 81 from a crash scene near mile marker 220 in Staunton.

The southbound right lane closure at MM 218.5 has now been lifted.

However, the southbound left lane closure at MM 219.5 remains, and backups still reach back to Verona.

In addition, a third crash has closed the southbound left shoulder at MM 220.5, about a mile into the backup.

As crews work to clear the scene, additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 from drivers looking for detours.

UPDATE (2:43 p.m. July 19):

Two crashes along southbound Interstate 81, closing alternating lanes within a mile of each other, have caused a backup of at least 7 miles on Friday afternoon.

According to VDOT, a crash closed the southbound left lane and left shoulder at mile marker 219.5, a little past Exit 220 for Route 262 in Staunton.

Not far from that crash, a separate crash closed the southbound right lane and right shoulder at MM 218.5.

One of the crashes involved a vehicle rollover, according to witnesses.

From the combined incidents, traffic has backed up at least 7 miles, reaching all the way through Staunton to Verona.

Drivers can expect extreme congestion on Route 11 through Staunton and Augusta County as drivers look for detours, as well as on Route 262.

Drivers heading south on Interstate 81 should be prepared for delays or find alternate routes through Staunton on Friday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has closed the southbound left lane and left shoulder of I-81 at mile marker 219.5.

That's just past Exit 220 for Route 262 and about a mile past Exit 221 for Interstate 64, in a usually busy section of the interstate.

As of 2:20 p.m., backups stretched back at least two miles from the scene.

Additional delays can be expected on Route 262 and on Route 11 through Augusta County and Staunton as drivers seek detours.

Reports from the scene indicate a vehicle rollover and possibly a second crash amid the backup.