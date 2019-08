A crash on Interstate 81 South has led to traffic backups in Augusta County.

According to VDOT, the multi-vehicle crash shut down a lane of traffic near the Raphine exit on Thursday night. Around 9:15 p.m., traffic cameras showed at least one vehicle involved in the crash and debris on the roadway.

Drivers can expect backups of two miles.

Stay with WHSV News for the latest traffic updates.