Drivers heading north through Shenandoah County on Interstate 81 should be prepared for delays near New Market on Monday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has closed the northbound left shoulder and left lane at mile marker 264.6.

As of 12:42 p.m., backups from the scene stretched back at least two miles.

Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 as drivers work to detour around the scene.