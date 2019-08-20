Crash causes delays on I-81 North near Weyers Cave

UPDATE (6:28 p.m.):

The northbound right lane of Interstate 81 has reopened at mile marker 236, just north of Weyers Cave, after a crash temporarily closed the lane during severe storms Tuesday evening.

A shoulder closure remains and hundreds of homes and businesses, as well as the interstate traffic cameras, remain without power in the Weyers Cave area.

____________

Drivers headed north on Interstate 81 through Augusta County on Tuesday evening should be prepared for delays near Weyers Cave.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has closed the northbound right lane and right shoulder of I-81 at mile marker 236.

As of 6:25 p.m., no immediate estimate was available on the length of backups in the area.

Both traffic cameras in the area — at mile markers 235 and 237 — were down, likely as part of a widespread power outage through Dominion Energy affecting 500 households in the Weyers Cave area.

That outage was one of many in the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday evening, but one of the largest as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area, knocking down trees and power lines in many places.

Farther north along Interstate 81, a flash flood warning is in effect for Mount Crawford, Bridgewater, and Dayton until 9:30 p.m.

