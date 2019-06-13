Crash causes delays on I-81 North through Harrisonburg

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 should be prepared for delays Thursday evening.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has closed the northbound left lane and left shoulder at mile marker 245.

Reports from the scene indicated that a vehicle hit a guardrail and possibly flipped into the median.

As of 6:19 p.m., backups from the scene stretched at least two and a half miles.

There's no word yet on how long the scene will take to clear.

