Crash causes delays on I-81 South near Staunton

UPDATE (3:04 p.m.):

Both southbound lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened after a crash near Exit 225 in Augusta County on Thursday afternoon.

As of 3:04 p.m., the southbound right shoulder remained closed as crews continued cleaning up a crash scene, but the two travel lanes were open again.

Backups still stretched back about three miles, and most traffic seen on a traffic camera appeared hesitant to travel in the right lane closest to the scene where crews remained.

____________

Drivers heading south on Interstate 81 should be prepared for delays near Staunton on Thursday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m., a crash had closed the southbound right lane and right shoulder of I-81 at mile marker 224.7, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

That's near Exit 225 for Route 254/Route 262 just outside of Staunton.

By 3 p.m., VDOT estimated backups stretched back at least two miles, and they could be seen on a traffic camera near the Verona exit at MM 227.

