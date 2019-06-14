Crash causes delays on I-81 South near Weyers Cave

Drivers heading south on Interstate 81 through the Weyers Cave area should be prepared for delays Friday evening.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has closed the southbound left shoulder and left lane at mile marker 236.8, just north of Weyers Cave, near the Augusta/Rockingham County line.

As of 6:22 p.m., backups from the scene were estimated at about 6 miles.

Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 as drivers seek detours around the scene in Mount Crawford and Harrisonburg.

