Crash causes delays on I-81/I-64 interchange

Drivers heading from Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 near Staunton should be prepared for delays Wednesday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash at mile marker 87.6 of I-64 – just as southbound Interstate 81 traffic merges with eastbound Interstate 64 – has closed the eastbound left shoulder and left lane of I-64.

As of 11:35 a.m., no estimates were available on how far backups stretched from the scene.

Traffic cameras appeared to show a vehicle overturned in the ditch just off the left shoulder.

