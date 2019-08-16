Crash causes delays on northbound I-81 through Staunton

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 should be prepared for serious delays in the Staunton area on Friday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has closed the northbound left shoulder and left lane at mile marker 221.8.

That's just after Exit 221 to take drivers from I-81 to I-64.

As of 3:40 p.m., a vehicle appeared to be in the median of the interstate, with first responders parked in the left lane.

By 3:56 p.m., VDOT estimated backups stretched back at least four miles, nearly to Mint Spring.

Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 in Augusta County as drivers search for detours.

It was not the first crash to delay traffic on Interstate 81 on Friday. An overturned tractor trailer at MM 246 in Harrisonburg caused a lane closure that lasted for hours in the morning, leading to delays of at least seven miles during the morning commute.