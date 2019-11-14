Crash causing delays on eastbound I-64 up Afton Mountain

Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 97.7 of Interstate 64 as of 11:43 a.m. on Nov. 14
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Drivers heading east on Interstate 64 should be prepared for delays heading up Afton Mountain around midday Thursday.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a crash at mile marker 98 has closed the eastbound left shoulder and left lane.

As of 11:50 a.m., backups were estimated to stretch at least a mile back from the scene.

In the view from VDOT traffic cameras, a vehicle appears to be crashed in the median, with multiple first responder crews stopped in the left lane.

This is on Afton Mountain heading east from Waynesboro toward Charlottesville.

 