Crash causing delays on eastbound I-64 up Afton Mountain

Drivers heading east on Interstate 64 should be prepared for delays heading up Afton Mountain around midday Thursday.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a crash at mile marker 98 has closed the eastbound left shoulder and left lane.

As of 11:50 a.m., backups were estimated to stretch at least a mile back from the scene.

In the view from VDOT traffic cameras, a vehicle appears to be crashed in the median, with multiple first responder crews stopped in the left lane.

This is on Afton Mountain heading east from Waynesboro toward Charlottesville.