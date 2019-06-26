Crash closes northbound side of Rt. 340 in Dooms

Drivers heading north on Route 340 from Waynesboro should be prepared for delays or to find a detour in the Dooms area.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has closed the northbound side of Rt. 340 (Eastside Hwy.) near Sandy Ridge Rd. in Dooms.

That's right by the Dooms Volunteer Fire Company before you get to Eastside Speedway.

The easiest detour around the scene would be turning left on Hopeman Parkway, then right onto Rt. 865 (Rockfish Rd.), and right again on to Dooms Crossing Rd. (Rt. 611).

There's no estimate on when the crash scene will be cleared.

