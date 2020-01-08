Crash closes Tinkling Spring Rd. near I-64 entrance ramps

A crash has closed all lanes of Tinkling Spring Rd. (Rt. 285) in Augusta County right near entrance and exit ramps to Interstate 64 in Fishersville.

According to drivers in the area, vehicles can get on to the ramp for I-64 West from Tinkling Spring Rd., but crews on scene are turning people around who are trying to continue on the roadway through the area.

According to VDOT, all northbound and southbound lanes are closed, and the two northbound left turn lanes are blocked as well.

According to Augusta County Fire Rescue, the closure can be expected to last about 20 minutes.

First responders said both vehicles involved in the crash had single occupants. One was being evaluated by a Waynesboro rescue squad crew.

