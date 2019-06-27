All lanes of Rt. 250 reopen after motorcycle fire in Fishersville

UPDATE (3 p.m.):

All lanes of Route 250 are open again in Fishersville after a motorcycle on fire temporarily blocked eastbound traffic Thursday afternoon.

___________

Drivers heading east on Route 250 through Fishersville should be prepared for delays or find a detour on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has closed the eastbound side of Rt. 250 near Long Meadow Rd., directly in front of the Augusta County Public Library.

Witness reports from the scene indicate that a motorcycle fully involved in flames blocked the lanes, but the driver did not appear to be in the area.

There's no word on when lanes will reopen.

