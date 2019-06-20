Rt. 11 reopen after crash in Verona

UPDATE (2:26 p.m.):

All lanes of Route 11 are reopen in Verona after a crash earlier Thursday afternoon.

However, a little farther to the north, in Fort Defiance, a crash has shut down both directions of Rt. 616 (Dam Town Rd.) right at its intersection with Route 11.

___________

Drivers heading north on Route 11 through Verona should be prepared for delays or find an alternate route Thursday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has closed the northbound side of Route 11 just north of the intersection with Bald Rock Rd. (past the Laurel Hill Rd./Quick's Mill Rd. intersection).

The crash is reportedly near the intersection with Confederate St. (Rt. 915).

There's no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.

