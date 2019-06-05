Crash in Augusta County sends 4 to the hospital

UPDATE (June 6):

Virginia State Police say four people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two pickup trucks in Augusta County on Wednesday.

State police say a pickup truck was traveling north on Little Calf Pasture Highway near Craigsville when it crossed the center line and struck another pickup truck that was traveling south.

Police say the driver of the first pickup truck, 33-year-old Steven Woods, was flown to UVA. His passenger, 34-year-old Franklin Woods, was transferred to UVA after originally being taken to Augusta Health. Officials say Franklin Woods is in good condition.

According to state police, the driver of the other pickup truck, 19-year-old Toby Sprouse, was transported to UVA. His passenger, 18-year-old Megan Simmons, was taken to Augusta Health.

No word yet on the conditions of Steven Woods, Sprouse or Simmons.

___________

A firefighter with the Craigsville Fire Department says a crash in Augusta County sent four people to the hospital Wednesday night.

The crash happened along Little Calf Pasture Highway near Craigsville. It appears two pickup trucks were involved, both with significant front-end damage.

That official, who was one of the first on the scene, says one person was flown to the hospital in critical condition and the other three were taken to Augusta Health. No word yet on their conditions.

Stay with WHSV for the latest on this developing story.