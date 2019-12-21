Man charged after fatal crash involving horse-drawn buggy

Virginia State Police Trooper J.P. Campbell responded to a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy in Buckingham County just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

The buggy was traveling east on Route 60 when it was struck from behind by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup near High School Road.

The buggy was equipped with flashing lights and a reflective triangle.

The driver of the Silverado, George M. Lee, 67, of Buckingham, was not injured in the crash.

There was a Buckingham County family of six riding in the enclosed, two-horse buggy.

John Yoder, 36, who was seated outside, was thrown from the buggy when it was struck. Four children - two boys and two girls ranging in age from 2 years to 10 years old were transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Sylvia Yoder, 31, was transported to UVA Medical Center and succumbed to her injuries Saturday morning.

Lee was charged with reckless driving. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

One of the two horses had to be euthanized at the scene. The other horse was transported from the scene by a vet for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.