Crash leads to major delays along I-81 North through Harrisonburg

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 should be prepared for serious delays through Rockingham County on Wednesday evening.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the northbound right lane and right shoulder of I-81 are closed at mile marker 249.8 due to a crash.

As of 5:25 p.m., backups from the scene stretched at least nine miles back through Harrisonburg and all the way to Mount Crawford.

Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 as drivers seek detours around the scene.