Crash near I-81/I-64 junction causes serious delays

Drivers heading south on Interstate 81 or planning to merge onto southbound I-81 from westbound Interstate 64 should be prepared for serious delays in Staunton on Wednesday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has closed the southbound right lane and right shoulder of I-81 at mile marker 221, right near the entrance ramp from Interstate 64.

As of 10:55 a.m., backups stretched back at least five miles, past all Staunton exits.

Traffic cameras farther north show extreme congestion on Route 11 as drivers search for detours around the scene.

Backups can also be expected on westbound Interstate 64 as drivers try to merge onto southbound Interstate 81, since the closure is in the right lane.

