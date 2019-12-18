Crash shuts down I-81 North near Exit 243 in Harrisonburg

A crash has shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 81 right near Exit 243 for Harrisonburg.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), all northbound lanes are closed at mile marker 243. The closure is just after Exit 243, where traffic is attempting to leave the interstate to detour on Route 11, which has become extremely backed up in the area as well.

As of 1:45 p.m., backups from the scene stretched back at least 4 and a half miles, reaching past the Mount Crawford area.

There's no word from VDOT on when lanes are expected to reopen.

