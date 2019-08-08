I-81 North reopens after crash near I-81/I-66 junction

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.):

All lanes of Interstate 81 are reopen after a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 299 on Thursday afternoon.

However, backups that reached up to 10 miles earlier in the afternoon are taking some time to clear. Route 11 also remains congested in many places.

Virginia State Police said at least three people had to be transported from the scene for treatment.

___________

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 through the Shenandoah Valley should be prepared for major delays Thursday afternoon near the interstate's junction with Interstate 66.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has shut down all northbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 299.4.

That's north of Strasburg and just south of where I-81 and I-66 meet in Frederick County.

Virginia State Police confirmed to WHSV that the crash happened at 3:19 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles. At least three people were transported from the scene for treatment of injuries.

As of 4:55 p.m., VDOT estimated backups from the scene stretched back at least seven miles. Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 as drivers look for detours around the scene.

Traffic has been diverted off of the interstate onto Route 11 at Exit 298, about a mile ahead of the crash.

There's no estimate yet on when the lanes will reopen.

