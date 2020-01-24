Crash shuts down I-81 South near Mount Crawford

A crash has shut down the southbound side of Interstate 81 near Mount Crawford on Friday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash at mile marker 238.9 – nearly a mile and a half south of Exit 240 for Mount Crawford and Bridgewater – has closed all southbound lanes.

The crash was reported to police close to noon, and as of 12:13 p.m., backups had already stretched to more than two miles.

Many drivers are detouring around the scene by leaving the interstate at Exit 240 to take Rt. 257 to Rt. 11 and then return to the interstate at Exit 235 in Weyers Cave.

As backups continue to grow on the interstate, serious congestion can be expected on southbound Route 11 from Harrisonburg to Weyers Cave.

