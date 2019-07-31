Crash shuts down Route 254 near Hermitage

Drivers who rely on Route 254 near Barren Ridge and Hermitage should plan to find alternate routes on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash near the intersection of Rt. 254 (Hermitage Rd.) and Oak Grove Church Road has closed all east and westbound lanes of Hermitage Road.

That's between Dooms and Fishersville or between Barren Ridge and Waynesboro, depending on which way drivers may be going.

Using Hildebrand Church Road to Brower Road will be the most effective detour around the scene.

No details on the crash have yet been provided by police. WHSV has a reporter en route.