1 child hospitalized after crash on Rt. 11 near the Staunton Mall

UPDATE (12:10 p.m.):

The southbound lanes of Route 11 are open at the scene of a crash near the Staunton Mall. Police say they reopened around 11:40 a.m.

A collision between a dump truck and a sedan temporarily closed all lanes near the intersection with Frontier Drive, not far from the Staunton Mall.

Police say there were four cars stopped at a traffic light at the intersection when a dump truck rear-ended a car.

A child who was in the backseat was taken to Augusta Health and then transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The northbound side of the highway remains closed until further notice.

Drivers who rely on Route 11 through Staunton should be prepared to find other routes near the Staunton Mall on Wednesday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), all north and southbound lanes of Rt. 11 are closed near the intersection of Frontier Dr. in Augusta County due to a crash.

That's right near the Staunton Mall, not far from the entrances and exits to Rt. 262.

According to reports from the scene, it's a two-vehicle crash. WHSV has a reporter en route to the scene.

