1 lane of Rt. 254 reopens after crash near Barren Ridge/Annex

UPDATE (4:35 p.m.):

According to VDOT, the eastbound side of Route 254 has reopened after a crash near the intersection with St. James Road near Barren Ridge/Annex. The westbound lane remains closed, however.

____________

Drivers who rely on Route 254 (Hermitage Rd.) should be prepared for major delays or plan to find alternate routes on Wednesday afternoon near Barren Ridge/Annex.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has shut down both directions of the highway near the intersection of Rt. 254 with Glover Circle and St. James Rd.

This is one of multiple recent crashes along Route 254 that have shut the highway down. Over the past five years, five people have died and more than 80 people have been injured in crashes along Route 254 — but Virginia State Police say that's on par with other similar roads in the area, like Route 340.

There's no estimate on when lanes will reopen.

