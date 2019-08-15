Crash shuts down Rt. 340 in the Rileyville area

Drivers who rely on Route 340 through Page County should be prepared to find a detour in the area of Rileyville Thursday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash closed all lanes of Rt. 340 near the highway's intersection with Runyon Rd. as of 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 15.

The closest detour route appears to be looping around the scene by taking Rileyville Rd. to State Route 662 to Compton Hollow Rd. and back to Rt. 340.

WHSV has a reporter on the way to the scene to learn more about the crash.