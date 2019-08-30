Crash shuts down northbound I-81 north of Verona

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 should be prepared for major delays in multiple parts of the Shenandoah Valley on Friday afternoon.

Earlier, a multi-vehicle crash shut down one southbound lane at mile marker 240, causing major delays of at least seven miles, reaching into Harrisonburg. That crash has since cleared and traffic is moving southbound again.

Now, as of 4:30 p.m., a crash has completely shut down all northbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 230, leading to backups of at least three miles.

That's about three miles north of Verona, with the closest exit being Exit 227.

Extreme congestion can be expected on Route 11 as well, as drivers search for detours around the scene.

Reports are coming in of several other crashes throughout the Valley as well, amid heavy traffic at the start of Labor Day weekend, including one near MM 215 in southern Augusta County.

