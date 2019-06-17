All lanes of Rt. 340 reopen after crash in Elkton

UPDATE (6 p.m.):

All lanes of Route 340 are open again in Elkton and all lanes of Route 612 are open again in Crimora after crashes Monday afternoon that led to shutdowns and delays.

Drivers who rely on Route 340 through Elkton should be prepared for delays or to take alternate routes on Monday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has closed all northbound lanes of Rt. 340 near its intersection with Blue & Gold Drive, which is just north of the Rt. 33/Rt. 340 junction near Elkton Middle School.

There's no estimate on how far backups stretch from the scene.

Elsewhere in the Shenandoah Valley, a crash has completely closed Rt. 612 (New Hope-Crimora Rd.) at its intersection with Pine Bluff Road between Crimora and New Hope.