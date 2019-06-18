Crash shuts down westbound I-64 just before I-81/I-64 junction

Drivers heading to Interstate 81 from westbound Interstate 64 in Augusta County should be prepared for delays Tuesday evening.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has closed all lanes of I-64 West at mile marker 87.

That's just before westbound traffic merges onto Interstate 81.

As of 5:35 p.m., backups stretched at least one mile back along Interstate 64.

Reports from the scene indicate a motorcycle was involved in the crash. There is no estimate on when lanes will reopen and when the scene will clear.

Drivers heading west who plan on taking I-64 to I-81 may plan to exit early in Waynesboro or Fishersville to detour to I-81 with other routes.