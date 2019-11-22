Crashes cause Friday afternoon backups on multiple parts of I-81 North

Drivers should expect delays on multiple parts of the northbound side Interstate 81 due to crashes on Friday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, as of 3:30 p.m., the following situations are causing delays along Interstate 81.

A multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 213, near Greenville, has closed the northbound left lane, left shoulder, and right shoulder, causing backups of at least 6 miles.

A multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 236, near Weyers Cave, has closed the northbound left lane and left shoulder, causing backups of at least 5 miles.

Farther north, a crash at mile marker 280.6, near Edinburg, has caused backups of around 3 miles on the northbound side.

