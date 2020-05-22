Crayola launches ‘Colors of the World’ crayons to include more skin tones

Crayola has launched a new product aimed at cultivating a more inclusive world for children.

The company released a new line of crayons called “Colors of the World,” and it represents dozens of global skin tones.

Crayola hopes the collection will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance among children.

The collection comes in 24 or 32-count boxes. The 32-count box is an online Walmart exclusive.

The product is currently sold out because of high demand. The boxes are expected to be available in stores by July.

Customers looking to purchase the 24-count pack can submit an email on Crayola’s website for updates on when the product will become available again.