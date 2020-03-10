Crews fighting forest fire in Page County

Fire fighters from multiple crews in the northern Shenandoah Valley are responding to a forest fire in Page County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Page County Sheriff's Office, the fire is burning along Tanners Ridge Rd. about half a mile from the Skyline Lakes Subdivision.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from several parts of the county and faintly seen by WHSV's Massanutten Mountain skycam.

According to Page County deputies, no structures are in immediate danger.

First responders are closely monitoring the fire in case conditions change. Peak wind gusts on Tuesday have reached between 25 and 35 mph, with a few throughout the Shenandoah Valley hitting around 40 mph.

Those wind speeds bring an enhanced threat of wildfires, especially combined with not much rain and a lot of dry material on forest floors.

Page County Fire-EMS advised residents in the Skyline Lanes area to shelter in their homes. They also caution people not to drive through thick smoke in the area.

Tanners Ridge Road has been closed until further notice.

Crews with the Shenandoah National Park Fire Fighters, Virginia Dept. Of Forestry, Stanley Fire Department, Luray Fire Department and Page County Sheriff’s Office are all on scene.

The Shenandoah National Park issued a statement saying that they're working with local agencies on the Tanners Ridge fire.

A cold front Tuesday evening is expected to bring some more rain to the area.