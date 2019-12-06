Crews prepare for sculpture made in response to Confederate monuments to be placed at museum

Crews were at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Thursday preparing to install the Kehinde Wiley sculpture on the front lawn called “Rumors of War.”

The sculpture, created by artist Kehinde Wiley in response to Confederate statues, was unveiled in New York City’s Times Square in September.

Monument in response to Confederate statues to be unveiled in New York, relocated to Richmond

There will be a ceremony at the VMFA next Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the sculpture - which is the most expensive ever purchased by the museum.

Many Virginians were introduced to Wiley’s work in 2016 when the museum hosted an exhibit of his work called “A New Republic.”

Wiley got a glimpse of Richmond's Confederate monuments during his visit to the city during that time.

“When he came, he was only to spend a day to give a lecture, and to attend the opening events,” said Cassel Oliver. “We actually found out that he spent a week here in Richmond. He was really enamored with our Monument Avenue and our Boulevard, and that became the seed of this new monumental work.”