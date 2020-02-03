Crews extinguish barn fire, vehicle fire in Rockingham County Sunday night

First responders had a busy evening Sunday night in Rockingham County, battling separate fires.

Barn fire

According to Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, a barn in the 4500 block of Fort Lynne Rd., near the Harrisonburg city line, caught fire on the night of Feb. 2.

Crews responded around 10:40 p.m. Sunday night, where they found a barn containing hay fully involved.

Fire Chief Holloway told WHSV that strong winds made the flames difficult to fight and pushed the blaze into a nearby field too.

Firefighters were able to use water from a pond at the property to extinguish the fire.

There were no reported injuries to humans or animals, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

From information WHSV received from witnesses, it sounds like the structure was a total loss.

Vehicle fire

Also Sunday night, first responders battled a vehicle fire along Interstate 81 near mile marker 253. It tied up southbound traffic in the Linville area of Rockingham County for some time.

Virginia State Police are investigating that vehicle fire, but say they don't have much information at this point. They confirmed a single vehicle caught fire, and crews extinguished it and towed it. But they say no one was with the car at the time.

A viewer sent WHSV photos of the scene.

