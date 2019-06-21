Crews respond to garage fire in New Market

Fire crews responded to a garage fire in New Market on Thursday night.

According to Bill Street with Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the garage located at 100 East Old Cross Road at around 9 p.m.

Officials say workers at a nearby poultry plant reported seeing heavy flames and smoke coming from the area.

Crews were able to contain the fire within the hour, and say no cars were in the garage. There was however, heat damage on the house next door.

Street told WHSV fire crews from Mount Jackson, New Market, Edinburg, and Timberville responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.