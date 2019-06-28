Crews respond to house fire in Augusta County

Officials say no one was injured after a house fire in Augusta County Friday night.

Crews in Augusta County responded to a house fire on Waldrop Road in Swoope just before 7:00 p.m. after calls from a number of neighbors who saw thick smoke coming from the house.

Officials say the fire was mostly in the second floor, the attic and the roof.

A woman was home with her son at the time of the fire. She says they were watching a movie when the dog started barking. She says they heard crashing noises upstairs and looked upstairs to see flames. She says they didn't hear the smoke detector until they were outside.

The two were able to get out safely, as were all pets.

At this time, officials are not sure of the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.