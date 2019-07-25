Deputies: Man detained as house burns to the ground near Elkton

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Collie Crest Drive in Beldor, which is near Elkton, on Thursday afternoon.

The house was in a very rural area, off winding dirt and gravel roads and narrow bridges, and crews had to bring tanker trucks to be able to get enough water to the scene.

But fighting the fire wasn't the only issue that arose.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived to the scene of the fire, they encountered a man armed with an ax and a knife.

After a brief negotiation, deputies say the man put the weapons down, and deputies took him in for a mental health evaluation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished as of 5:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

At this point, no further details could be provided or confirmed by first responders on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest updates.