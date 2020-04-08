Crews responding to fire near Shenandoah National Park

Crews are responding to a brush fire near Shenandoah National Park on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., smoke could be seen rising from the mountains near Elkton.

The Shenandoah National Park, which announced earlier on Wednesday that it's closing to all visitors, said they can confirm there is a fire in the Hanse Mountain area.

Park officials said it's either partially in the park or very close to their lands, west of Skyline Drive, in the southern section.

According to crews on scene, the fire is near Sun Valley Drive, south of Elkton. Officials told WHSV the fire is in a rural section of the mountain away from any homes.

Shenandoah National Park's fire personnel are working with local agencies to evaluate the situation on the mountain and try to contain the fire.

If you're driving in the area, you will see smoke.

WHSV has a reporter on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

